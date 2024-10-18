General Hospital spoilers: week of October 21-25

October is going strong and there's lots of drama coming up this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 21-25.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 21

"Sam visits Drew and Jason. Laura seeks solace. Lucky is persuasive. Holly and Robert have a fateful encounter. Elizabeth counsels Lucas."

Tuesday, October 22

"Maxie shares a secret with Spinelli. Ric brings news to Elizabeth. Nina is appalled. Josslyn and Dex enjoy a night out. Anna and Holly have it out."

Wednesday, October 23

"Sonny is wary. Molly confronts Ric. Curtis makes a promise to Portia. Trina gets support from Gio. Holly seeks assistance."

Thursday, October 24

"Sam and Lulu’s imminent procedure draws loved ones to the hospital. Curtis enacts a plan. Brennan fields a crisis. Carly makes her case to Jason. Steve Webber returns."

Friday, October 25

"Elizabeth gets a happy surprise. Sasha confides in Nina. Diane is stunned. Anna checks in on Laura. Alexis awaits news on Sam."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of October 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 14: "Alexis’s fate is determined. Dex offers an understanding ear. Elizabeth opens up to Terry about Lucky. Ric shocks Curtis. Brad makes a bold move."

Tuesday, October 15: "Ned makes a proposal to Drew. Michael is tempted. Brook Lynn and Tracy clash. Sam receives important news. Isaiah springs to action."

Wednesday, October 16: "Brennan ambushes Anna. Elizabeth and Portia are puzzled. Jordan and Isaiah go to dinner. Sasha makes a request of Michael. Tracy has words with Cody."

Thursday, October 17: "Ric plays dirty. Holly has some explaining to do. Sasha gets life-altering news. Dante and Sam are relieved. Tracy offers her assistance to Cody."

Friday, October 18: "Felicia encourages Holly. Laura and Tracy discuss the past. Ned comforts Brook Lynn. Tensions flare between Molly and Kristina. Elizabeth updates Lucky."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.