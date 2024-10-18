The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of October 21-25

Things are crazy right now in Genoa City and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 21-25.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of October 21-25

General Hospital spoilers week of October 21-25

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of October 21-25

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 21 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 21

"Victor keeps a secret from Abby about her upcoming wedding, Billy and Sally travel outside their comfort zone, and Nikki extends an olive branch to Lily."

Tuesday, October 22

"Victor gives Devon unsolicited advice, Chelsea gives Adam a reality check, and Nate goes out on a limb to help Audra."

Wednesday, October 23

"Phyllis loses patience with Nick, Danny phones home, and Daniel presses Sharon to come clean."

Thursday, October 24

"Sharon is backed into a corner, Christine returns home to help Daniel, and Jack shares disturbing news with Traci."

Friday, October 25

"Victor plots to recruit Diane, Billy clears the air with Jack, and Phyllis does damage control to help Daniel."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 14 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 14: "Victor retaliates against Jack and Diane, Billy and Sally make a pact, and Audra lets her guard down from Nate."

Tuesday, October 15: "Sharon sends Nick mixed signals, Phyllis takes control, and Jill gives Billy an ultimatum."

Wednesday, October 16: "Victor recruits Adam in his revenge plot against Billy, Chance finds shocking evidence, and Jack conspires with Audra."

Thursday, October 17: "Kyle makes a dangerous deal with Victor, Daniel finds himself in a compromising position, and tension build between Jack and Diane."

Friday, October 18: "The Young and the Restless celebrates the 30th anniversary of Michelle Stafford’s debut as Phyllis Summers with a special episode."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.