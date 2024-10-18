Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of October 21-25

October is in full swing in Salem and there's lots of drama to keep things interesting. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 21-25.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of October 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 14

"Chad is stunned when “Abigail” is revealed to be a fraud. Kristen makes Xander a new offer. Marlena and Kayla chat about Kristen’s feelings for Brady. Brady forgives Sarah."

Tuesday, October 15

"Justin and Alex discuss Alex’s new job and Stephanie. Johnny lies to Chanel. Jada gives Stephanie advice about her relationship with Alex. Nancy tries to convince Bonnie that Joy is the perfect fit for Body & Soul."

Wednesday, October 16

"Marlena senses something is wrong with Johnny. Leo informs Stephanie and Paulina about on set sex at Body & Soul. Chanel and Alex prepare to surprise Johnny. Bonnie talks Abe into letting Joy try out for Body & Soul."

Thursday, October 17

"Johnny is mortified when he learns the truth about Chanel and Alex. Leo tells Bonnie that Hattie’s curse has come true. Paulina blames Abe for the rift between Johnny and Chanel. Alex begs Kate not to axe Stephanie."

Friday, October 18

"Gabi reconsiders her pending divorce from Stefan. EJ tries to strongarm Fiona. Justin and Sarah attempt to convince Xander not to to trade Titan to Kristen. Kristen encourages Stefan to fight for his marriage."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of October 14, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 14

"Eric and Brady brainstorm to uncover the truth. Steve puts a plan in motion to prove Abigail is an imposter. Holly has questions for Abigail. Xander updates Maggie on the cure for Sarah. Fiona makes a move before Sarah regains her memory."

Tuesday, October 15

"Johnny prepares to confront Chanel about her infidelity. Xander confronts Fiona over what she’s done to Sarah. Brady thanks Eric for saving him. Alex and Stephanie decide to remain friends."

Wednesday, October 16

"Stephanie and Alex realize they made a mistake. Chanel wonders why Johnny is in such a mood. Abigail struggles with her mixed emotions about Chad."

Thursday, October 17

"Sarah and Xander press EJ to let Brady go. JJ officiates Chad and Abigail’s wedding. Sophia helps out Tate. Fiona and Brady have a much-needed discussion."

Friday, October 18

"Chad and Abigail’s wedding reception takes a sour turn. Ava gives Sophia words of encouragement. JJ and Holly commiserate about Abigail. Aaron gives Tate his blessing to date Sophia."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.