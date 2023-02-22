Will Trixie leave Nonnatus House after marrying Matthew? Call the Midwife star Helen George reveals all

Helen George's character Trixie will take centre stage this weekend as she ties the knot with Matthew Aylward.

Call the Midwife favorite Helen George has revealed what the future holds for her character Trixie Franklin once she marries Matthew Aylward in the UK season finale this weekend.

Call the Midwife season 12 has been a huge hit with UK fans, airing every Sunday evening since the start of the year. And while fans in the US have got a few more weeks to wait for the season to start on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on PBS, viewers in the UK are set to see Trixie Franklin finally get her happy ending as she marries Matthew in an elaborate wedding ceremony on Sunday, February 26.

But fans have been left wondering what will happen to Trixie once she ties the knot, and what being married means for the much-loved midwife's future.

Trixie and Matthew will tie the knot in the season 12 finale. (Image credit: Neal Street Productions / BBC )

Is Trixie leaving Call the Midwife?

Viewers know that at the moment Trixie lives at Nonnatus House where she also works, but where she lives after getting married remains to be seen says Helen George...

"It'll be interesting to see where they end up living," Helen told What To Watch. "But one thing is for sure, it will be a passionate marriage. They really challenge each other — I don't think they're just going to be playing house and buying lots of kittens!"

Will Trixie be leaving her friends and colleagues behind once she is married? (Image credit: Neal Street Productions / BBC )

Reassuringly for fans, Olly Rix, who plays the groom-to-be confirmed that Trixie and Matthew's marriage wouldn't take them far from their friends... "Being married is certainly not going to take them away from Poplar or Nonnatus House.

"Their relationship does feel fated somehow. They're exacting with one another and they pick each other up on lots of things, which is a good basis for a happy marriage. I'm looking forward to seeing what that entails."

Call the Midwife season 12 finale airs in the UK on Sunday, February 26 at 8pm on BBC One. All seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

In the US, Call the Midwife season 12 will premiere on Sunday, March 19, 2023, on PBS with new episodes being released each following Sunday at 8/7c until June 6.