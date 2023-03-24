World famous US rapper is desperate to join Coronation Street for THIS surprise reason

From concerts to the cobbles, huge US rap star Snoop Dogg is desperate to star in Coronation Street after admitting that he's a huge fan of the soap. Could we be seeing Snoop having a pint or two at the Rovers?

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, spoke at the launch of his new game Hot Box in partnership with crypto casino Roobet, where he confessed his love for the long-running soap to The Sun (opens in new tab).

He said: "Coronation Street, I love it. If they call me, I’ll do it. I’ll play whenever they need. I love the cinematography, acting, storylines and just the reality. I’d like to be part of it because they’ve been part of my culture.”

The rap sensation is so eager for a role that he even got his agent to reach out to the soap and revealed that they were interested to see Snoop appear on the cobbles.

Snoop told the Daily Star (opens in new tab) in 2010: "I had my agent reach out to them to see if they could try to get me on and they said they were interested. So hopefully it might happen. It would be perfect for me to be on the show. Eleven years ago one of my friends turned me on to it. I love the whole dynamic, the way it's put together. It's my world."

Could Snoop Dogg be propping up at the bar of the Rovers? (Image credit: Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

He even pitched a potential storyline adding: “Deirdre and Ken [Barlow] crack me up, man. They are always playing away from home but never break up. I would like to come in as the new guy on the street to turn Deirdre’s head.

“She is a hot woman for her age. She takes good care of herself. I could be like the new bad boy in town who tries to break up their marriage. That would be a great role to come and play for a few shows.

“Ken is a gangster though, the daddy of the Street. I wouldn’t want to go upsetting him. But Deirdre is one beautiful woman.”

Sadly, he may have to suggest another storyline for a future role as Deirdre tragically died back in 2015 just before her 60th birthday. The actress who played her, Anne Kirkbride, later passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.