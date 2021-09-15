YouTube TV adds Univision to its channel lineup

Popular live TV streaming service YouTube TV is adding another batch of channels to its lineup with the immediate addition of Univision, UniMás and Galavisión for YouTube TV subscribers. These channels, offering Univision’s network and local content, are available as part of its standard offering.

Univision is a Spanish-language network featuring national news programming, award shows, live soccer matches and primetime entertainment geared toward Hispanic audiences. The network says that it has been the top-rated Spanish-language network for 29 consecutive seasons.

UniMás features popular reality shows like Enamorándonos and weekend movie blocks, while Galavisión is meant to be the cable destination for the modern Hispanic family, according to Univision.

“We are delighted to partner with YouTube TV to expand Univision’s robust portfolio of networks and stations to include YouTube TV,” said Hamed Nasseri, vice president, Content Distribution, Univision. “Amid the popularity of streaming services as well as the growing influence of our Hispanic community, this is an important step to ensure that our audience has access to our leading Spanish-language news, sports and entertainment wherever they consume content. We are excited for today’s launch and recognize YouTube TV’s continued commitment to serving our growing and influential Hispanic audience.”

In addition to the three networks, YouTube TV will also carry Univision’s video-on-demand content and will enable YouTube TV subscribers to get authenticated access to the Univision app with their YouTube TV login credentials.

“We’re thrilled to introduce three new networks from Univision to our YouTube TV base membership, expanding our lineup of diverse content for our YouTube TV members,” said Lori Conkling, global head of TV & Film Partnerships at YouTube. “This launch will give our members access to even more Spanish-language news, sports and entertainment to enjoy on our service.”

With the addition of Univision, UniMás and Galavisión, YouTube TV now has more than 100 channels available to its subscribers.

A YouTube TV subscription is available for $64.99 per month. At this time, there is no word that the addition of the Univision channels will raise the monthly price of the service.