YouTube TV gives subscribers just a few hours' notice before losing a sports channel

YouTube TV — the second-largest live TV streaming service in the United States — has just sent the kind of email subscribers hate to see. (No, it's not another price increase. It's the other kind of email we hate to see.) It's losing a channel. In this case, it's the Tennis Channel.

Here's the text of the email that's gone out just hours before the channel is being pulled:

We’re writing to let you know that our agreement with the Tennis Channel has expired. Starting November 30, 2020, at 11 pm ET, the Tennis Channel will no longer be made available for distribution on YouTube TV. This means that you will no longer be able to watch that channel live or access any content that you have recorded from the Tennis Channel.

We regret the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your membership.

Sincerely,

The YouTube TV team

If you read closely, you'll notice that the Tennis Channel is making its exit from YouTube TV the same day as YouTube TV let its subscribers know. Which ... is not great. (And while I can't speak for everyone, I got the email exactly 3 hours before the removal, which is even worse customer experience.)

The good news for tennis fanatics is that the Tennis Channel is still available on other streaming options, including one of the fastest growing options — FuboTV — but it'll require either the Fubo Extra plan at $5.99 a month, or the Sports Plus plan at $10.99 a month. That's on top of the basic FuboTV plan, which costs $59.99 a month.

The Tennis Channel also is available with Sling Orange and the Sports Extra plan, which totals out at $40 a month.