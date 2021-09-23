YouTube TV hosting NFL RedZone, HBO Max free previews this weekend

Anyone who subscribes to YouTube TV may notice a couple of additional channels added to their lineup this weekend, as the live TV streaming service has announced that it is offering free previews of NFL RedZone, HBO Max and Cinemax the weekend of Sept. 24-26.

First up, the free previews for HBO Max and Cinemax are available starting today, Sept. 23, and will continue through Monday, Sept. 27. Available traditionally as a channel add-on, HBO Max on YouTube TV provides all of the same access that the standalone streaming service does, including access to classic HBO series like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos, HBO Max originals like Hacks and a library of hundreds of other TV shows and movies. With the free preview of Cinemax, viewers can watch its popular original series, including Strike Back, and its lineup of classic movies, among which are the likes of Dirty Dancing.

This isn’t the first time that YouTube TV has given free previews of HBO Max and Cinemax. The service previously offered the add-on channels for a brief preview in the summer.

Then, on Sunday, Sept. 26, starting at 1 p.m ET, football fans that subscribe to YouTube can get a free preview of NFL RedZone, the specialty channel that shows every touchdown from all NFL games in action. This will just last for the NFL games playing on Sept. 26.

No action is required for YouTube TV subscribers to enjoy any of these free previews.

News of these previews were sent out in an email to subscribers. In addition to NFL RedZone, HBO Max and Cinemax previews, the message also promoted a deal for subscribers to bundle the Starz and EPIX add-on channels for $11.99 per month, which it says is a 20% discount.

It also promoted Shudder’s 61 Nights of Halloween lineup that is available via the Shudder channel add-on and the ability to download content offline with its YouTube TV 4K Plus package.

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service, offering more than 85 channels of basic and premium cable channels as part of its standard package, including the most recent addition, Univision. Other premium channels are available as add-ons. The starting price for a YouTube TV subscription is $64.99.