YouTube TV now has more than 2 million subscribers

YouTube TV has been advertising the hell out of itself in recent months, with prominent placements the NBA Finals, the World Series, and more recently, Super Bowl LIV. And it's been paying off.

Google CEO Sundar Pachai, in the company's Q4 2019 earnings call on Feb. 3, 2020, broke out YouTube revenue numbers for the first time. And they are, to put it mildly, quite large. For our purposes, though, the big number is this:

YouTube TV has more than 2 million members. We don't know exactly how many subscribers — he didn't get more precise than that. But we do know that YouTube TV is right up there with Hulu and in all likelihood not too far behind Sling TV, which should announce its Q4 2019 numbers soon and usually does give more precise figures.

Here's what Pachai said in his prepared remarks:

YouTube reached $15 billion in ad revenue in 2019, growing at 36 percent compared with 2018. And it now has over 20 million music and premium paid subscribers, and over 2 million YouTube TV subscribers.