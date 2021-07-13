'Below Deck Med' 6.03 Review: It’s Like Rain On Your Wedding Day

At the beginning of “It’s Like Rain On Your Wedding Day,” Below Deck Mediterranean has already effectively violated the show’s two-episodes-per-charter structure, after the premiere focused heavily on chef Mathew’s physical and psychological injuries and “It’s Not Easy Being Green” explored the crew’s efforts to make amends to guests for the damage of his temporary absence (Captain Sandy’s surf and turf was, admittedly, an affront to a good piece of beef, much less the endless deliciousness of lobster tails). But guests Clint and Karry have perhaps earned some extra time to tell what will be an unforgettable story of their wedding, after drinking too much and getting into a giant, petty fight on the night before the nuptials.

Nothing gets resolved until the next morning, when chief stew Katie broaches the subject of the ceremony in order to give the crew time to prepare, well, whatever they’re going to do to send these guests home happy. In between her own bouts of nervousness preparing to officiate the ceremony, Captain Sandy decides that inclement weather will force them to have to stage the wedding and reception on board instead of on shore. Even with a cake brought in by boat, Mathew remains anxious to impress the guests and prove himself, but he’s mostly rebounding okay since his brief (and more or less admittedly psychosomatic) medical leave. Meanwhile, the impending nuptials inspire the crew to contemplate their own future weddings, and present singlehood; Malia ranks highest among the cynics (she suggests that Clint and Karry’s argument isn’t supposed to happen until after the wedding), but mostly they want the ceremony to go off with too many more hitches so they can complete the charter on a good note.

Sandy is definitely too honest about her own uncertainties as officiant, but when Katie bricks it down the stairs to where Karry is waiting to enter, it breaks the tension, and the ceremony proves quick and elegant. Given his drunken, cantankerous attitude the night before — and his “everything’s fine if I don’t say anything, right?” attitude the morning after — it comes as a genuine surprise to see Clint fighting back tears while he and Karry exchange vows, much less for him to let them flow afterward, proclaiming “thank you Jesus” while gazing at a rainbow over the boat. Karry later explains “The psychic told me my mother my grandfather would show up as a rainbow,” which Katie finds touching; but the charter group’s vacillation between binge drinking, religious affirmations and now a belief if psychic phenomenon doesn’t quite point toward a clear moral or spiritual worldview, certainly not one that overshadows their entitled tantrum on the first night where they remind Sandy and her crew they’re on a “megayacht!” and must be treated as such.

But what’s still left for the crew is to deliver a dinner worthy of an elaborate wedding party, prepared by one chef; Mathew feels emboldened, but Lexi, seemingly succumbing to the long hours and fatigue of the charter, begins bossing him around, and eventually causes a miscommunication where he prepares food before the guests have been seated. Next, a guest announces that she doesn’t “eat pets” and therefore won’t be consuming lamb pops that Mathew prepared, but Lexi has no problem consuming them — even if it means that the guests are left unfulfilled when they request a few additional portions. Lexi’s inexplicable entitlement and Mathew’s scramble to meet the guests’ needs comes to a head, prompting him to eject her from the galley; they later make vague amends, but rest assured that conflict remains simmering like a saucepan on a forgotten burner.

The pre-made cake Mathew ordered more than does the job of concluding the reception as Clint and Karry honor the inexplicable tradition of mashing cake in their spouse’s face, and all go to bed satisfied. Mzi takes his first anchor watch, and manages not to mess anything up; he’s doubly chuffed after they successfully dock at the end of the charter and he throws the heaving line without causing any problems (a frequent issue for greenies, much less smug deck hands in general). Because the Lady Michelle is so big, Sandy must rely upon Malia to navigate the boat in between the concrete “dolphins” in order to dock — but again, the deck crew does a great job before the guests disembark.

After a predictable speech from the guests about “working in hospitality,” however, they give out a pretty huge tip: $25,800, amounting to more than $1700 per crew member. With their pockets full and Mzi’s 26th birthday the next day, the crew scrambles to clean the ship before their first non-work excursion, and visits a local restaurant where Mathew buys everyone a drink to thank them, and atone a bit, for covering for him during his “service interruption.” He’s eager to move on, but they needle him a bit more than he wishes they would; but when he and Lexi start relitigating their little tiff while at the table, it hints at a deeper conflict brewing that will probably play out more explosively over the next charter if they can’t fully resolve it soon — or someone higher up the chain of command can’t figure out a way to do so for them.