'Call the Midwife' 10.02 review — law breaking, life lessons and helping those in need

Call the Midwife Season 10 is now on its second episode and we couldn't love it more. The drama might have a reputation of being light and fluffy Sunday night viewing, but the show has proved once again that it can tackle the most challenging and controversial of storylines brilliantly.

This episode saw the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House deal with the heartbreaking death of a patient, the infidelity of an expectant mother and the much-debated topic of illegal abortion in the first half of the 1960s.

Our favourite things about 'Call the Midwife' Season 10, episode 2...

Sister Frances taking centre stage

We love Sister Frances, so tonight's episode was a real treat. We loved seeing her helping Jacinta O'Malley, the expectant mother who was planning to give up her baby for adoption after falling pregnant to a man who wasn't her husband. Where she might lack experience and worldliness (her words, not ours!), she definitely makes up for in compassion and care.

Her deep and meaningful chat with Sister Monica Joan was also brilliant, and we love the fact that Sister Hilda's solution to the problem was getting Sister Frances to read more women's magazines!

Sister Frances took centre stage in the second episode of Call the Midwife. (Image credit: BBC)

Trixie making her mark at The Lady Emily Clinic

While we love seeing the drama at Nonnatus House unfold each week, we have really enjoyed watching Trixie Franklin (Helen George) navigate her way through the world of The Lady Emily private clinic. Not only has it cemented the fact she is a brilliant midwife, but it has brought out a passion in her for her work.

She really put Mr Scarisbrick in his place as she pointed out the procedures going down on his books as a D&C we actually illegal abortions, and stood her ground on the matter. But it was the care and attention that she paid poor Fiona Aylward in her final days that really showed Trixie at her best. Just when we thought we couldn't love her more, she went and proved us wrong.

Trixie supported Matthew Aylward who had his world shattered by the death of his wife. (Image credit: BBC)

Fred and Cyril helping those in need

Fred Buckle's list of people he has helped at the shop by giving them a freebie was just lovely. We loved the fact Fred and Cyril were both helping the homeless family who had been thrown out of their home for not keeping up with the rent. Finding them food, accommodation and even a job interview was Call the Midwife at its best.

Cyril and Fred helped a family in need in the second episode of Season 10. (Image credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday nights at 8pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past seasons and missed episodes on BBC iPlayer.