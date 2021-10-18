‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Asha Alahan gets an unexpected lead!

Asha Alahan spots Stu wearing Corey’s clothes in Coronation Street (7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) is intrigued when she Stu (Scott Taylor) comes in and she spots that he is wearing a Weatherfield County Backpack.

When he reveals he found it in the Rovers, Asha is sure it is Corey’s from the night of the attack and chases after him but he manages to get away.

Later, Asha and Nina resolve to track down Stu and find out where he found the backpack, aware that this could be their only chance to prove Corey guilty once and for all. Will they be able to find him?

Stu acts shifty when Asha asks him about his backpack. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, the residents reel from the traumatic events of last week after a number of people were caught in the sinkhole collapse and Corey and Harvey's disastrous plots.

To add to his problems, Leo, played by Joe Frost, breaks the news to David Platt, played by Jack P Shepherd, and Shona Platt, played by Julia Goulding, that had they had the sinkhole repaired sooner, the catastrophe of the previous evening would never have happened.

Is it time the Platt's came clean and told everyone the truth?

Also, Emma fawns over Curtis, impressed with the way he went to people’s aid during the disaster and knew exactly what to do to help. It's clear Curtis is enjoying the flattery. Are this pair back on track or are there more hurdles in store over the coming weeks?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.