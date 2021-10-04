'Coronation Street' spoilers: Toyah Battersby gets the ULTIMATE revenge

Toyah Battersby does some digging to find out who Imran cheated with.

Toyah Battersby searches for the truth in the first of Friday's Coronation Street episodes (8.30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

After finding out that Imran cheated on her during a drunken night out after Kelly's trial, Toyah is utterly heartbroken. But as well as being devastated that Imran would do such a thing, she is also determined to find out who the mystery woman is that Imran cheated with.

Despite Imran claiming it was a stranger, Toyah is convinced that he isn't telling her the truth and thinks his ex Sabeen might have something to do with the secrets.

When Toyah finds out from Simon that Imran was trying to dig up information on Sharon, she is appalled. Knowing this is connected to Sabeen, Toyah waits until Imran is distracted with their new foster child, Elsie, and steals his phone to see if she can dig up any dirt.

Sabeen is fuming when she finds herself in trouble at work. (Image credit: ITV)

At the Bistro Toyah tells a fuming Peter what Imran has been up to, and vows to get revenge.

Later Sabeen storms into Imran's office telling him that she has been accused of misconduct and had all her cases taken off her, adding that he has made an enemy for life in Harvey Gaskell.

Imran has no idea what Sabeen is talking about, but how long will it take for the penny to drop?

Nina finds a notebook with Corey's training details in it. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, as news of Corey's football transfer to a German team spreads, no one is happy.

When Roy finds a notebook full of details about Corey's training routines, Nina tells him she will find the rightful owner, knowing full well exactly who it belongs to.

Who has been spying on Corey?

Elsewhere, Aadi suggests a lads holiday with Dev to help his dad get over the embarrassment with Natasha.

Dev is thrilled about the idea and soon forgets his doomed love life and starts planning the holiday.

Natasha is thrilled when Audrey offers to pay for the sinkhole repairs so she can purchase the salon. (Image credit: ITV)

Natasha is thrilled when Audrey tells Natasha she will pay for the sinkhole repairs at the Platts' house, leaving her with the funds to go ahead with buying the salon.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.