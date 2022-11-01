EastEnders spoilers: Alfie Moon gets the boot from the Vic!

Alfie Moon is gutted when Mick Carter tells him he wants him out of the pub in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Alfie Moon has been getting back into the swing of things at the pub after Alfie helped out Linda Carter while her ex-husband, landlord Mick Carter, was away.

But Mick is back with his now fiancee Janine Butcher and it seems that things are going to change...

Mick has not been best pleased to discover that Alfie's been hanging around the pub - and Linda. Could it be a bit of jealousy?

After he and Linda reminisce about buying the Vic when they were together, Alfie turns up for his shift.

Mick tells A gobsmacked Alfie that he'll no longer be needed...



Determined not to be beaten, when Alfie finds out that his ex Kat Slater is going to be away for a while, he comes up with a plan.

She asks him to look after the kids while she's gone and he realises that there will be no one to run the cab office. Alfie suggests that he takes over at the cab office while she's away.

Feeling guilty about how he treated Alfie, Mick then apologises for having to let him go. But Alfie soon gets on Mick's bad side again when he asks him if Janine is really the woman he loves...

Have his comments touched a nerve with Mick?

Whitney Dean has had her eye on Zack Hudson for a while but she's feeling generally fed up about her (lack of) love life.

Zack has bigger things on his mind, however, when Sam Mitchell has a surprising proposition for him.

Zack is ratttled by Sam's suggestion and when Whitney bumps into him it's clear he's deep in thought.

Will Zack confide in Whitney about Sam's request?

