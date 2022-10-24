EastEnders spoilers: Alfie Moon has Halloween fun with Linda!

Alfie Moon and Linda Carter get dressed up for a Halloween event.

Alfie Moon is determined to make Linda feel Maleficent in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Alfie Moon is left with food for thought when Linda Carter tells him that she's not getting the feels for Halloween this year. The upcoming event has left her feeling sad, as in years gone by it's always been a big night for her and ex-husband Mick Carter.

Linda tells Alfie that she doesn't want to be doing dress up and she's frustrated when he goes ahead and arranges a Halloween night in the Vic despite her reservations.

Alfie goes all out to make it a great evening and comes up with some particularly impressive costumes for him and Linda.

It seems that Alfie has mucked things up yet again, however, when he takes little Ollie Carter out trick or treating without double checking with Linda.

What will she say?

Lola Pearce gets a Halloween visit from daughter Lexi Pearce. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce has been in shock ever since her brain tumour diagnosis. After Lola collapsed from a seizure, doctors discovered the tumour after giving her a CT scan.

Although the news seems ominous, Lola is determined to keep things normal for her daughter Lexi. When Lexi comes to visit her in hospital Lola feels sad about missing out on Halloween celebrations.

Heartbreakingly she makes plans with her daughter to celebrate the next year, despite not knowing whether she'll be there.

Nina Gupta and Ravi Gulati get some shock news! (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is unnerved when Ravi Gulati reveals that Nina Gupta has reported her husband Ranveer Gulati missing.

But there's more drama in store when Suki's son Kheerat Panesar lands her with the news that the family know why dad Nish Panesar really went to prison!

Struggling to deal with all the family turmoil, Suki turns up on Eve Unwin's doorstop, who is surprised to see her as Suki seems to be blowing hot and cold with her at them moment.

Meanwhile, Nina and Ravi are concerned that Suki isn't strong enough to keep the secret of Ranveer's murder, ruining their plans to steal his money.

They are stunned when the police arrive and break the news that a body they think is Ranveer has been found...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.