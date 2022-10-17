EastEnders spoilers: Lola Pearce in shock collapse!

Lola Pearce has been preparing for the pageant with Lexi Pearce.

Lola Pearce suffers a worrying seizure in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lola Pearce is helping daughter Lexi Pearce get ready for the pageant when the pair are left panic stricken after Lexi's dress rips!

Knowing one person who can help them is Felix Baker, Lola and Lexi take the dress to him, hoping that he can fix it.

Luckily, the dress gets sorted and it seems it's all go once again for the pageant. Lola bumps into Callum Highway and she invites him to watch Lexi perform.

Callum, however, is reticent to spend time with them after an awkward run in with his ex — and Lola's dad — Ben Mitchell. However, Lola refuses to take no for an answer and manages to talk him round.

Getting together for the pageant, Ben wants to talk to Callum as he has some upsetting news but before he can open up they're interrupted by Jay Brown.

Meanwhile, Lola is in the bathroom just before Lexi's performance when she suddenly gets really dizzy and collapses on the floor.

Is she in danger?

Kheerat has some questions for Nugget. (Image credit: BBC)

Nish Panesar has a big announcement for the family, revealing that the family are coming to Walford for Diwali. His news is interrupted when daughter Ash Panesar reveals she has to go to work as her colleague Nina Gupta is going to the police station.

Ravi Gulati is taken aback by this news, wondering what his secret lover Nina is up to. He soon finds out when he's later approached by the police while in Walford East, asking him if he knows anything about his father Ranveer Gulati's whereabouts.

Kheerat Panesar has seen this all going on and he's getting even more suspicious about what's really happened to his uncle Ranveer. Ravi confesses that Nina has reported Ranveer missing.

Wanting to know what Nina is playing at by going to the police, Ravi confronts her. Nina reminds him that the only way they can get their hands on Ranveer's cash is by reporting Ranveer missing.

Following up on his suspicions, Kheerat wants to get some more information and he offers to take Lily Slater out for a milkshake with Ravi's son Nugget Gulati.

Kheerat's led Lily to believe he's trying to set them but it's soon clear that Kheerat used her to talk to Nugget.

Will he get the information he needs?

Finlay Baker and Felix Baker move house! (Image credit: BBC)

After managing to successfully convince Chelsea Fox to let them move into her house, Felix Baker and Finlay Baker are all set to start life in their new home.

The brothers box up their belongings and look forward to having a permanent pad on the Square.

The boys may be excited about the move but their uncle Mitch Baker seems less than happy. Karen Taylor realises that although things have been a bit cramped with the Baker brothers in their home, Mitch will really miss living with his nephews.

Also, Rocky Cotton comes up with a plan to cheer up mate Harvey Monroe, who is still brooding over daughter Dana Monroe leaving for university.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.