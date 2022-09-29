EastEnders fans floored by HUGE plot twist as Ravi's murder accomplice is exposed

EastEnders viewers were stunned by an explosive plot twist during last night's episode (Wednesday, September 28) as Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) evil scheme was exposed — with the help of an unlikely accomplice.

Ravi's only been in EastEnders for a short amount of time and he's already caused chaos for the Panesar family, especially for Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) who is reeling from the fact that she killed Ravi's dad, Ranveer (Anil Goutam) after he attacked her.

However, it was actually Ravi who had secretly murdered Ranveer and he's currently letting a traumatised Suki take the blame and think she is guilty of the crime.

Fans know that Ravi has been up to no good as he has been controlling Suki, all while receiving secret phone calls from a mystery person who he has been in cahoots with ever since Ranveer's death.

During last night's episode, Ravi was terrified that Suki would confess everything to Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and on top of that, his son Nugget was causing trouble at school and was facing being expelled.

Ravi was on the phone to a mystery caller. (Image credit: BBC)

A frustrated Ravi was seen on the phone to the unknown caller telling them that they were having problems and that he would go and see them later.

It wasn't long before Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) and Nugget were growing concerned about Ranveer's whereabouts after he failed to turn up to another business meeting in Mumbai.

Later on, Ravi paid a visit to the secret caller and it was revealed to be Ranveer's wife Dr. Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity) who had been Ravi's accomplice to the murder plot this whole time!

Nina furiously escorted Ravi into her doctor's surgery where he apologised for being held up.

"More important than people finding out you murdered your father? I don't want to hear your excuses. I just need you to close Kheerat down," she fumed, "All we had to do was wait this out, play the long game. That's why I married Ranveer. Then you went and bleeding killed him."

The pair's sick plot was then revealed as Ravi confessed: "We're still going to get our hands on his money."

"I know I will, but you could end up back in prison," Nina replied.

Nina was Ravi's secret accomplice! (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi reassured her that it would be Suki who would get the blame and she would go down for the crime.

As he told her about his plan to throw Nugget a birthday party tomorrow to calm down the family situation, Nina asked him: "And when are you going to tell them who you really are?"

The couple then passionately kissed in the surgery after their intentions were exposed — Nina only married Ranveer so that she and Ravi could get their hands on his money!

Fans took to Twitter to voice their astonishment at the unexpected twist...

Wasnt expecting that Ravi and Nina twist omggg😱😱😱 #Eastenders xxSeptember 28, 2022 See more

absolutely in love with this twist with ravi & nina. i’m so here for it what a great twist i’m still so shocked. now get nina some promos xx #eastendersSeptember 28, 2022 See more

I totally expected Nina to be in on it, I've been suspicious of her for awhile now... She's always had a sneaky vibe to her #EastendersSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Nina and Ravi are together OMG what a twist!!!!! #EastEndersSeptember 28, 2022 See more

Omg that twist with Nina, I didn’t expect that #EastEndersSeptember 28, 2022 See more

