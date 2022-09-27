EastEnders fans go wild for 'Sukeve' as Eve rescues Suki

EastEnders fans can't get enough of 'Sukeve'!

EastEnders viewers hearts were racing at forbidden lovers 'Sukeve' during last night's episode (Monday, September 26) after Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) rushed to be by Suki Panesar's (Balvinder Sopal) side, who has been in emotional turmoil since the murder of Ranveer.

Last night's EastEnders episode saw Suki have an emotional breakdown and walk aimlessly around the Square in her nightgown in the early hours of the morning.

After Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) spotted Suki wandering around in a trance-like state, a concerned Eve rushed out of his cab to be by her side.

She took Suki home to her daughter, Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) who checked her over at the doctor's surgery, but Suki was emotionless and didn't tell her what was wrong.

Ranveer's wife, Nina, later prescribed Suki some sleeping pills, telling her that it was just a bad dream and that it was the 'mugging' that had been bothering her.

Suki nearly told everything to Eve. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) tried to reassure her worried family and Eve that Suki had been sleepwalking recently because she was having nightmares.

Later on, Eve brought Suki back home and while the pair were alone, Suki nearly confessed everything, but was interrupted by a panicked Ravi who was terrified that Suki would expose the crime.

Ravi asked Eve to leave, but Eve wasn't convinced by his lies about Suki and suspected that there was something more going on.

It wasn't long before Ravi was swept up in another drama as he was asked to go to the school after his son, Nugget had got into an issue with Amy Branning and Denzel and was facing suspension.

He reluctantly agreed to go to the school and Eve seized the opportunity to talk to Suki on her own without Ravi interfering.

Eve was determined to know the truth from Suki. (Image credit: BBC)

As Suki tried to persuade her that she was fine, Eve didn't believe her, saying: "You know me and you know you can trust me, too."

An adamant Suki told her to leave, but Eve refused.

"There's something you were going to say to me when Ravi came in earlier. There's something you still want to say to me and I'm not going anywhere until you say it," Eve said. Will Suki tell her the truth?

Fans' hearts were melting at the powerful scenes between 'Sukeve' and the loving relationship starting to form between the pair...

I'll get some more screenshots later, I need to calm down first!!! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️😍 #Sukeve #EastEnders

Suki was in such a daze! Bless her!😭 Eve trying to get the truth out of her! I almost melted when Eve called Suki 'Love' I thought it was cute! 😍 Great episode! Now my heart is racing like mad! #Eastenders #Sukeve #SukiPanesar #EveUnwin #BalvinderSopal #HeatherPeace

Ece cares so much about Suki🥺🥰🏳️‍🌈 My Sukeve heartttt #EastEnders

She cares about Suki so much omg #Sukeve #Eastenders

The love I have for #Sukeve and the journey they have been on since February is so strong. 🌈. Suki and Eve are one of the best slow burn female LGBT couples to come into #EastEnders in such a long time. Suki is slowly dropping her guard and the trust is starting to come through

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.