EastEnders star Ross Boatman reveals how Dana Monroe will exit the soap

EastEnders star Ross Boatman, who plays Harvey Monroe, has revealed how his character's daughter, Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) will leave the Square.

It was recently confirmed that Dana would be written out of the soap, alongside characters Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ), Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) and Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith).

EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who plays fan-favourite Lola Pearce is also rumoured to be leaving the soap as part of an explosive soap shake-up, which could see her character killed off.

The cast axing is part of new executive producer Chris Clenshaw’s plan to restructure the show with a number of dramatic twists over the summer.

Now, Ross has discussed how Dana will leave Walford and it looks like it could be a happier ending for her than for Lola.

Dana is going on to new things. (Image credit: BBC / Jack Barnes)

Talking to Digital Spy (opens in new tab) on the red carpet of The British Soap Awards, Ross was asked how he felt about his on-screen daughter leaving and teased that her exit could see her return at some point in the future.

"Sad. She's not necessarily going forever. Her character is going off to university. I feel sad to see her go. I think she's a great addition to the show, but obviously the people up top have got their reasons.

"I'm sure eventually she'll come back to the fold, hopefully,” he said.

He also discussed his hopes of Harvey and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) repairing their relationship, which unfortunately broke down after Jean’s mental health spiralled.

"We never know. You'll have to keep watching. We're kept in the dark almost as much as the audience are,” he revealed.

"But from my point of view, I'd love to work with Gilly again, she's fantastic. Hopefully there'll be something coming up soon."

