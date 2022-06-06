EastEnders favourite Lola Pearce rumoured to be KILLED OFF as part of soap shake-up

EastEnders favourite Danielle Harold was reportedly in tears after hearing the shocking news.

EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, who plays Lola Pearce on the BBC soap, is rumoured to be leaving the soap as part of an explosive soap shake-up, which could see her character killed off.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Danielle was allegedly in tears after being told her character was going to be killed off and script bosses are supposedly planning a huge storyline for Lola’s dramatic exit.

An EastEnders insider apparently told The Sun that: “Dan was in pieces. The cull came out of the blue.

“She was not expecting the chop because her character has been a firm favourite with viewers. She’ll be written out with no option to return.”

The publication also claims that the soap star met with bosses to discuss an extension of her contract, which was due to expire in six months.

However, she was reportedly told the bad news that she would be axed from the show.

The report suggests that the unexpected news is apparently part of executive producer Chris Clenshaw’s plan to restructure the show with a number of dramatic twists over the summer.

The set insider added: “Danielle was teary but was told a number of the cast were being shown the door.

"No one else has been given their marching orders yet however. The rest of the cast are rallying around her.”

Another source commented: “She handled the news like a true pro and is eager to throw herself into the storyline.”



There has been no official confirmation from EastEnders or Danielle at this stage.

Lola became a young mum to daughter Lexi. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Danielle’s character, Lola first stepped onto the Square in 2011 and has been involved in a number of major storylines ever since, including getting pregnant with her daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown) at age 15.

She then left in 2015, but returned in 2019 and has been a series regular ever since.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.