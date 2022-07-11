EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell makes a murder confession!

Ben Mitchell confesses to the Panesar family that he had a hand in Jags' Panesar's death.

Ben Mitchell reveals a dark secret to the Panesar family in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm on BBC2. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell has spent the night in the Arches after getting drugs from James. When Kheerat Panesar comes in he quickly hides what he's been up to and brushes off Kheerat's concerns that he's not been home.

Having alienated nearly everyone he knows, Kheerat is one of the only friends that Ben still has. A caring Kheerat talks about their friendship and offers his support.

But Kheerat's words only make Ben more full of self-loathing than he already is. He starts to play over what he did to Kheerat's brother Jags.

Unable to deal with the guilt any longer, Ben takes more drugs and wanders out into the Square. When dad Phil Mitchell sees him he can't believe the state his son is in.

Ben heads to the club and he causes a huge scene. Kheerat realises that Ben is completely out of it on drugs and he takes him back to the Panesar house so that doctor Ash Panesar can check if he's okay.

Unable to deal with their help, Ben starts to lose it over Kheerat's continuing support and the kindness of his family.

Suddenly he snaps and he confesses that he was responsible for Jags' death, as he called off his protection in prison after finding out that Kheerat was having a fling with Ben's ex-stepmother Sharon Watts...

Jay Brown agrees to a night out with Lola Pearce. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Kathy Beale is trying to sort out Ben's things and she hands Jay Brown a suitcase with his his belongings. Jay is stunned when Kathy reveals that Ben has to move out as he's out of control and he accidentally punched her.

Jay needs a bit of time out after the dramas with Ben and after Lola Pearce teases Jay about his relationship with older woman Honey Mitchell, Jay agrees to go to the club with Lola for a few drinks.

He assumes that Honey won't want to go and he's a bit taken aback when she says she'll come with him. When Honey falls asleep on the sofa, however, Jay heads out alone to meet Lola.

Mitch Baker and Karen Taylor have a word with the Baker brothers. (Image credit: BBC)

Mitch Baker has made a shock discovery about his late brother Avery Baker but he doesn't know how to break it to Avery's kids. Karen Taylor offers Mitch her support and the pair confront the brothers together.

When they pass on the news about Avery to Felix Baker and Finlay Baker, the brothers take it badly. They are in denial about Avery's secret but will Mitch be able to convince them to take the news seriously?

**This episode will show on BBC2 due to UEFA Women's Euros on BBC1** EastEnders continues on BBC Two on Thursday at 7:30 pm. All of this week's episodes will be available on iPlayer from Monday 18 July.