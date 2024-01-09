EastEnders spoilers: Everyone HATES Sam Mitchell - but why?

Sam has dinner with the Brannings

Sam Mitchell is forced to face up to the consequences of her actions in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sam has blackmailed brother Phil into giving her the money left by Aunt Sal, by threatening to reveal the truth about his hook-up with Lola's mum, Emma.

After stubbornly refusing to give in, Phil finally agreed to hand over the wonga and Sam was relieved.

But in true Sam fashion, she decided to spill the beans anyway in dramatic style - at Phil and Kat's joint karaoke birthday party.

As Wednesday's episode begins, a stunned Kat is reeling at the news her husband has cheated on her.

Meanwhile, Sam's not at all popular. In fact, the other residents of Albert Square are horrified by what she's done and treat her with total contempt.

The Brannings aren't best pleased with Sam's actions (Image credit: BBC)

Desperate for some moral support, Sam heads to Jack's place, wanting to see her son, Ricky.

But the rest of the Brannings aren't pleased to see her and make it quite clear that they don't want her there.

And Jack goes a step further when he orders her to leave.

Ricky, though, is worried about his mum. He rushes after her and even interrupts an argument she's having with brother Phil.

Though we have to say that while what Sam did was bad, what Phil did was much worse!

With everyone but Ricky against her, Sam feels lost as to what to do next.

Can she win everyone over and make amends? Or is it too late?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.