EastEnders spoilers: Freddie Slater is hit by a bombshell!

Freddie Slater makes a shocking discovery in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Freddie Slater is settling well into the Square after bagging himself a job at the chippy with Bobby Beale. He's determined to bond with his 'dad' Billy Mitchell, not knowing the shock truth that his mum Mo Slater's ex is NOT his real father.

When he overhears Billy's solicitor telling him that he's facing doing a long stretch inside, Freddie is concerned. He's already doing his best to raise some money for Billy's legal costs but he realises that it won't be enough to help him.

Determined to fix things, Freddie turns to Phil Mitchell, begging him to help out his cousin. He's left frustrated when Phil refuses, telling him to drop it, and he turns to Phil's son Ben Mitchell instead.

Ben has no idea that Phil was forced into helping Keeble get Billy up on the charge as she wanted payback for the murder of her dad by Phil's father Eric Mitchell on a robbery job that went wrong.

When Freddie makes his heartfelt plea he agrees to help sort Billy out with a decent lawyer. Phil is FURIOUS when Freddie reveals he's convinced Ben to sort Billy a lawyer from Ritchie's firm. .

Pushed to the edge, a fraught Phil drops a bombshell on a horrified Freddie.

Has he told him the truth about his real father?

Kheerat Panesar is on the case of the missing Ranveer Gulati. (Image credit: BBC)

Kheerat Panesar treats girlfriend Stacey Slater to a romantic date but she's soon left frustrated when instead of concentrating on her, he's distracted by work. Later, he tells Stacey and Eve Unwin that his uncle Ranveer Gulati has gone missing.

Determined to get to the bottom of Ranveer's mysterious disappearance he visits Ranveer's other half Nina Gupta to find out what she knows.

Feeling bad that he's put Stacey second yet again, Kheerat makes a heartfelt apology for ruining their date.

Will she forgive him?

Ravi Gulati makes a discovery about son Nugget Gulati's bad behaviour. (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi Panesar feels like his chasing his tail trying to keep Suki Panesar in order and sort out his troubled son Nugget Gulati.

Desperate to keep Suki from cracking and blurting out her belief that she killed his dad Ranveer Gulati, he manipulates her into feeling sorry for him to ensure her silence.

When Ravi is confronted by Nugget's head teacher over his poor behaviour, he feels even more under pressure.

It becomes clear that Nugget was really close to his granddad Ranveer and Ravi and Suki feel full of guilt.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.