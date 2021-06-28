'EastEnders' spoilers: Harry Redknapp visits Albert Square!

Football celebrity Harry Redknapp turns up in Walford in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Rocky Cant makes a big claim when he insists that footballing legend Harry Redknapp will shortly arrive in Albert Square. He tells an incredulous Jay Mitchell that he's invited 'his mate' Harry over to watch the Euros!

Jay is more than a little sceptical over another one of Rocky's tall tales and when he tells Billy Mitchell about Harry's supposed appearance, they have a laugh over it.

Jay and Billy aren't the only people not buying Rocky's story, as his daughter Sonia Fowler is equally dismissive. She turns up at the pub and jokingly asks after Harry.

But it seems they're all about to get egg on their faces when Kathy Beale sees a posh looking car rolling into Albert Square. The door opens and it's Harry Redknapp in the flesh!

Ben Mitchell reaches out to his dad but will Phil Mitchell listen? (Image credit: BBC)

Callum Highway encourages his husband Ben Mitchell to apologise to his dad Phil Mitchell for his recent harsh words. When Ben storms into The Vic, raging that his solicitor Ritchie can't take on his case for custody of his son Raymond, Ben holds out an olive branch.

He suggests that he could help him sort out a solicitor, but Phil is in no mood for talking to his son, and instead makes a swift exit. His next port of call is solicitor Gray Atkins, but with Gray equally busy, Phil realises that Ben is the only person who can help him.

After brokering peace with Ben, Phil is relieved when Ben gives him details of a solicitor and they agree to meet in the pub later to watch the football.

But Ben is interrupted by a call from Pam Coker, grandma to his late great love Paul Coker. What could Pam possibly want?

Chelsea Fox flirts her way into a new place to live! (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea Fox meets up with Gray Atkins in 'Ruby's', as she continues her campaign to wind him around her little finger. After telling Gray that she's struggling to live in the Fox household with Isaac Baptiste, she cheekily points out that Gray has a lovely big house just for himself and the kids.

A few drinks down the line, Gray falls for Chelsea's seduction hook, line and sinker and he throws her a house key, saying she's welcome to stay at his. Chelsea is quietly smug.

Can Bobby Beale convince Dana Monroe to give him a chance? (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Rocky Cant encourages a lovelorn Bobby Beale to win back Dana Monroe, Frankie is terrified she'll be found out over the hit-and-run, and Stuart Highway wants to call the police on a missing Max Branning.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 7:30 pm.