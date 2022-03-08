'EastEnders' spoilers: Has Kat Slater put herself in danger?

Kat Slater is stunned by what she finds in the package for Phil Mitchell.

Kat Slater agrees to help out Phil Mitchell despite her reservations in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater is reluctant to take the mystery package for Phil Mitchell that Ben Mitchell insisted she deal with. She visits Phil in prison and tells him that she's not taking it, as she doesn't want to put her family in any kind of jeopardy.

Pleading with Kat to take it, he insists that it will ensure his safety inside. Convinced by Phil's desperation, Kat takes the package but she's stunned by what she finds inside...

Horrified by what she's been charged with taking care of, Kat confronts Ben and accuses him of not being there for his dad. Back in the house, Kat stashes the package somewhere safe where no one can find it.

Mitch Baker is full of guilt over his daughter's murder. (Image credit: BBC)

Mitch Baker knows it's time to do the one thing he's been dreading... Telling grandkids Mack and Mia Atkins the truth about their dad Gray Atkins.

As he starts to explain the situation to them, their grandma Karen Taylor feels traumatised and she rushes out of the room.

Mitch isn't doing too well, either, as it's a hard task to explain that their father is a killer! Keegan Baker steps in to break the news to the kids, but Mitch is feeling more and more upset.

He blames himself for not doing enough to protect his daughter Chantelle Atkins and prevent her murder. Overwhelmed, he lashes out at Karen, including her in the blame and accusing her of not seeing the signs of Gray's abuse.

Already hurting over everything that has been revealed, Karen is stung by Mitch's words and she kicks him out.

Tommy Moon is still terrified of the bullies after the trouble the day before. (Image credit: BBC)

Tommy Moon is still dealing with almost constant trouble from the bullies. They continue to taunt him and he's finding it difficult to know where to turn.

Lily Slater realises that Tommy is in a bad way and she's worried for him over the bullying.

Later, when Lily's clearing up she makes a worrying discovery. Has it got something to do with Tommy?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.