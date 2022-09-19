EastEnders spoilers: Janine Butcher fears her secret is out!

Janine Butcher is worried about what Scarlett Butcher might reveal.

Janine Butcher worries what Scarlett Butcher is about to tell Linda Carter in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Janine Butcher has had a few dicey moments over keeping her terrible secret under wraps. Ever since she swapped Linda Carter into the driving seat of a car that she crashed, she's been on edge over whether Mick Carter will find out she set Linda up.

Her daughter Scarlett Butcher has realised that Janine is pictured in the background of one of Frankie Lewis's photographs disposing of her bloodied clothes on the day of the crash.

Considering Janine hasn't been the best of mums to her and Scarlett has a strong sense of what's right and wrong, could she reveal what she knows?

Janine panics when she learns that Scarlett has gone to see Linda. In fact, Scarlett is opening up about her fears and about to tell Linda the truth...

As she wobbles over what she's about to say, Linda senses that there's something she's hiding and she pushes her to tell her what's wrong.

Will Scarlett confess to Linda or will Janine arrive in time to stop her secret coming out?

Freddie Slater is delighted when Bobby Beale gives him a job. (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater has had a great laugh putting in a trial shift at the chippy. His enthusiasm has impressed Bobby Beale, who offers him a permanent job.

The extra money means he'll be able to donate some cash to Billy Mitchell to help pay for his defence in the court case of the historic murder of DCI Samantha Keeble's father.

His loyalty to Billy, who he thinks is his real dad, is starting to make things awkward for everyone who knows the truth...

Honey Mitchell is angry with Billy for not telling Freddie that his father is in fact Graham Foster, the man who raped Freddie's mum Little Mo Slater. Billy struggled to bring up her rapist's son and it split up their marriage.

After staying in the Square following their break up, Mo eventually left with a then toddler Freddie to start a new life in Devon.

Billy can't find it in his heart to break the news to Freddie, knowing the shocking secret will crush him. But it's clear that someone will have to tell Freddie before he finds out by accident...

Dad's assemble as the kids are in trouble yet again! (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi Gulati, Jack Branning and Howie Danes have been called to the school as their kids Nugget Gulati, Amy Mitchell and Denzel Danes are in trouble yet again! The dads end up bickering with each other over which of their children is to blame.

After being called into the office by the teacher, who wants the teens to explain themselves, things don't get any better!

When Ravi finds out from Howie that Nugget was in trouble the week before, he is worried. Will Nugget explain why he's been so disruptive?

Also, Suki Panesar opens up to Eve Unwin about Ranveer Gulati. Meanwhile, Jean Slater and Harvey Monroe discuss their future.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.