'EastEnders' spoilers: Janine Butcher reels in Mick Carter!

Janine Butcher wants Mick Carter to do her a BIG favour in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings.

Janine Butcher is frustrated when daugher Scarlett Butcher reveals the only reason she's fallen out with her is because she overheard at her Christmas. While Janine thought her daughter was sleeping, she let slip to Mick Carter that she only laid on a special Christmas for Scarlett to get one over on the Slaters.

Even more determined to get Scarlett back with her, Janine asks Mick again about pretending to be her partner to win over the social worker. Not wanting to see her losing her kid, he agrees. But he has one caveat - no one must know!

When Jay Mitchell clocks that Mick is helping Janine with the social worker, he's fuming, having a go at him in front of everyone in the Vic and accusing him of having an affair with Janine.

Meanwhile, Janine has her meeting with social worker Claire and all seems to be going well. But will something happen to ruin things for her?

Stuart Highway makes a terrible mistake! (Image credit: BBC)

Stuart Highway tries to apologise to Sonia Fowler for getting drunk and disorderly. She's about had enough of his antics and tells him that unless he does something about his behaviour, the next time someone mentions it to her she's going to reveal the truth.

Later, Stuart sees wife Rainie Highway talking to Mick Carter and explaining that she's worried about her hubby.

Not knowing what they're talking about, he's sure that they must be sleeping with each other.

Matters only get worse when he catches the tail end of Jay's outburst about Mick's 'affair'. Assuming he must be talking about Rainie he is full of dark rage.

What will he do and is Mick in danger?

Gray Atkins has a mystery gift for Chelsea Atkins. (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea Atkins is more fragile and anxious than ever, now knowing how she's going to get herself out of the situation with her husband Gray Atkins. He realises that she's not eating properly and he tells her he has something for her.

Gray gives Chelsea a gift. What could it be?

Also, Phil Mitchell tells son Ben Mitchell that he's not up to running the Mitchell businesses and he's going to sell up!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.