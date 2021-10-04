'EastEnders' spoilers: Kat Slater learns shock news about Tommy!

Kat Slater is horrified when she finds out what Tommy has been worrying about.

Kat Slater discovers Tommy's been learning some tall tales about his dad in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater has been worried about son Tommy Moon, who has been behaving very strangely with her recently. Despite her best attempts, she hasn't been able to get to the bottom of his mood.

Jean Slater manages to get Tommy to open up and he reveals he's been thinking about Michael Moon after finding out he's his biological father. She's taken aback when Tommy asks her where his dad is buried.

After hearing what Tommy's been asking, Kat manages to get a bit more out of Tommy and she's stunned by what he says... What has Janine been telling him about Michael?

Janine Butcher does her best to impress Scarlett Butcher at her school project day. (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Butcher's school project about Helen Keller gets ruined by Kat's twins Bert and Ernie. Scarlett asks mum Janine if she can invite the deaf 'friends' Janine told her about to give a talk at the school instead.

Determined not to let Scarlett down, Janine asks Frankie Carter for some help and gives the presentation herself.

Frankie sets up a party for Janine and her friends at The Vic and Scarlett is very impressed. But all of a sudden a raging Kat arrives, wanting a word about what Janine's been saying to Tommy, and things take a bad turn!

Denise Fox is stunned by Phil Mitchell's threats. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is still mithering about her missing hubby Vincent Hubbard after discovering a man had taken both his wallet and his name. Following her chat with Phil Mitchell, Kim's sister Denise Fox is keen to get Kim to drop it.

When Phil later finds out that Kim's still going on about trying to track down Vincent, he's steaming. In a bid to convince Denise that she really has to get Kim to back off, he shows Denise something alarming...

Meanwhile, it looks like there's about to be a really big shock in the Fox household when Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox pulls out a pregnancy test!

Is she pregnant with ex Gray Atkins' baby and will Whitney Dean find out?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:30 pm.