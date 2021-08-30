'EastEnders' spoilers: Kat Slater makes a shock confession!

Kat Slater tells Scarlett that she wants to look after her.

Kat Slater decides that it's time Tommy Moon learned the truth in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:10 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater is shocked when Martin Fowler calls her to talk to her about her son Tommy Moon. He explains that Tommy is desperately upset about his friend Scarlett's court case to decide her care.

Knowing that Tommy doesn't know the truth about who his real dad is – and who Scarlett is – Kat realises that it's finally time to break the news to him. She sits him down and explains that Alfie Moon is not his real dad, his real father is his late uncle, Michael Moon.

Stunned when Kat then says that Scarlett is in fact his half-sister, it then makes Tommy even more determined to have her live with them.

After realising that Tommy is right, Kat heads to the court house to speak to Scarlett's social worker. She tells her that she wants to take in Scarlett and warns the social worker that it would be best for Scarlett if she never sees her conniving real mum Janine Butcher ever again...

Jean Slater is desperate to keep Martin Fowler from uncovering her secret! (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater is back in Albert Square, under the impression that Ruby Fowler has confessed to husband Martin Fowler about fitting up his ex Stacey Slater. When it's clear that Ruby has done no such thing, Jean is infuriated.

When she's approached by Martin outside the garage, however, instead of telling him the truth she does her best to get rid of him. What Martin doesn't know is that the garage is full of Big Mo Harris's weed, which instead of dying back as Jean had hoped, seems to have grown bigger than ever!

What will Jean do about the drugs den?

Zack Hudson offers to help out a stressed Sharon Watts. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson is suspicious about why Sharon Watts is so distracted. It's clear that she's really stressed out after she snaps at him.

Concerned about his sister, when Sharon frets about having to take little Albie to a doctor's appointment, Zack offers to take him for her.

Also, Gray Atkins uses a burner phone to send a message and Shirley Carter later gets a text, supposedly from her sister Tina Carter, asking for cash. Is all as it seems?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.