EastEnders spoilers: Will Jean Slater truth come out?

EastEnders spoilers: Jean Slater lets slip her secret to Zack Hudson, Phil Mitchell realises he needs to step up as a dad, and Nancy Carter confronts her mum.

Jean Slater may have accidentally told Zack Hudson her big secret in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mo Harris' shift behaviour gives Jean Slater cause for concern!

Jean Slater is sure that Mo Harris is up to no good, as Mo prepares to go cruising with Fat Elvis.

She catches her behaving in a VERY shifty manner around the garage when a police car pulls up.

As Jean goes to say goodbye to Mo, she has a sudden pang about Mo leaving. With her terrible secret about her cancer fears weighing heavily on her mind, she mumbles under her breath that she may not be around when Mo returns.

Zack Hudson is suspicious that there's something wrong with Jean Slater

Zack Hudson is curious when he overhears Jean’s cryptic words and later he sees an agitated Jean in the Queen Vic.

After Jean and Kat Slater say their goodbyes to Mo, Zack pulls Jean to one side.

He asks her what she meant by her mumbled comment, but Jean refuses to divulge any more information.

But Jean is grateful when Zack says if there’s anything he can do to help her out, he will. Has she got a task for him?

Kat's words of wisdom

Phil Mitchell really knows how to hold a grudge and it doesn’t look like he’s going to forgive his new son-in-law Callum Highway anytime soon. Still furious over Callum’s betrayal, when he spots him in the cafe he turns on his heel and walks straight out.

With Phil still brooding over Callum’s lies, girlfriend Kat Slater sees he’s hurting. She encourages him to make amends with his son Ben Mitchell and not to push him and Callum away.

While she’s on the subject of sons, Kat also points out that he should ask Denise Fox to be more involved in their young son Raymond’s life.

It’s a dad kind of a day for Phil, as notwithstanding his troubles with his own sons, Kat’s two boys Bert and Ernie have a question to ask him.

The pair are feeling miserable that their dad Alfie Moon isn’t around to come to the ‘Bring Your Dad Day’ at school, so they ask a surprised Phil to come along!

Linda Carter's baby confession to Sharon Beale has give her food for thought (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Linda Carter is recovering after her frightening collapse and trip to the hospital.

But it’s getting increasingly difficult to keep Nancy in the dark about her pregnancy. Nancy, in fact, knows her mum only too well and realises she’s hiding something.

When she confronts Linda and demands to know what’s up, will Linda be able to tell her the truth?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday 8.05 pm.