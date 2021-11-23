'EastEnders' spoilers: Keegan Baker has bad news for Tiff!

Keegan Baker realises it's time he was honest with his ex.

Keegan Baker makes a decision about his marriage in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keegan Baker has a date with Anna and he takes her to the Queen Vic. The couple are getting on like a house on fire but it's awkward when Keegan's ex Tiffany Butcher is also there on a date with her new squeeze Aaron Monroe.

Anna starts to get irritated that Keegan can't keep his attention on their date, as he can't stop looking over at Tiffany. But does he want her back?

Mick Carter gives Keegan some advice about being honest with his ex-wife and he arranges to meet up with her. There's still a part of Tiff that wishes they could go back to how things were and she has a moment of hope. But Keegan crushes her when he tells her that he wants a divorce.

Eve Unwin pulls a fast one on the Panesars! (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar has signed the papers to buy a building to turn into a new GP surgery. The plan is that her troubled daughter Ash Panesar can start a practice there. Grateful for her mum's confidence in her, Ash vows to make the new surgery a big success.

Later, Eve Unwin tries to make a grand gesture to win over Jean Slater and ends up collapsing in the Minute Mart. When Eve claims that her old back injury is flaring up again, Suki is suspicious that she's pulling a fast one.

Ash, however, is more easily persuaded by Eve's claims after she turns on the charm to talk her into writing her a prescription for strong painkillers. But will Ash regret her moment of kindness?

That evening, there's more drama for the Panesars when Kheerat Panesar heads to the office to find a thief, who he tackles to the ground!

Isaac Baptiste makes an unpopular revelation! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Isaac Baptiste has some news from the school which is set to upset a lot of the children! He reveals that because the kids missed so much schoolwork being off during the pandemic, they need to catch up.

This means that any 'fun' things are now low priority and they've taken the difficult decision to cancel the school's Christmas nativity.

Lexi Pearce is devastated by the decision as she was looking forward to being in the play!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:40 pm.