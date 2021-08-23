'EastEnders' spoilers: Mick Carter makes a shock decision

Mick Carter is desperate to find out the truth about his aunt Tina Carter.

Mick Carter is pushed to the edge and wants Frankie Lewis to 'fess up in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter's stress levels are rising after Gray Atkins' stunning claim that he saw Mick's missing aunt Tina Carter. After the revelation, mum Shirley Carter is now on a fresh mission to get Tina back to the Square any way she can.

Confronting the recently returned Phil Mitchell – who has been abroad with his daughter Louise Mitchell – she makes a dangerous threat...

He's stunned when she insists he turn himself in for what he did to Ian Beale, in order to exonerate Tina for Ian's attack and bring her home.

When Shirley later runs into Sharon Watts, she pleads with her to own up to her plan with Phil to get rid of Ian, where Phil carried out the vicious attack on Ian and Sharon then tried to poison him.

Mick, meanwhile, is exhausted after being out all night searching for Tina, with no leads on where she could be. His concerned wife Linda Carter offers to talk to sense into best mate Sharon to get her to go to the police.

Mick Carter loses his cool with Zack Hudson! (Image credit: BBC)

As if the situation over Tina isn't enough, Mick has more family troubles to deal with. Mick is happy to see his daughter Frankie Lewis at home. But what he's NOT happy about is learning that his youngest daughter Nancy Carter has come up with an idea to go into business with her sketchy on-off lover Zack Hudson!

Still furious with Zack for allowing learner driver Frankie to drive him home drunk, resulting in the hit-and-run on an oblivious Nancy, he's already made it clear he wants Zack to tread carefully with his daughter.

He insists that Zack forget about the business idea, telling him to stay away. When Zack reminds Mick that they're both lying to Nancy, Mick loses his cool and punches him!

Realising that the lies can't continue, Mick tells Frankie that they need to tell Nancy the truth...

What will Frankie say?



Sheree Trueman and Patrick Trueman have been at odds over what's best for their son. (Image credit: BBC)

Isaac Baptiste has returned to Albert Square with a new resolve to get his life back on track. Determined to get his old job back at the school, he's puzzled that the headmistress hasn't been in contact with him.

His mum Sheree Trueman has been interfering and she's alarmed when he says he's been trying to contact the school. She lies that they want to wait until things cool down following the trolling messages about his schizophrenia. Isaac is crushed....

Isaac's dad Patrick Trueman is heartbroken to see his son's pain and he reconsiders Sheree's earlier suggestion. Much to his wife's delight, Patrick tells her that perhaps Trinidad is the best place for Isaac after all, and he wants to come with them.

Also, Ash Panesar apologises to mum Suki Panesar for being ungrateful about her offer to buy a GP surgery for her.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:05 pm.