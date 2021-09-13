'EastEnders' spoilers: Mick Carter makes a shock discovery!

Mick Carter is fuming when his family is targeted in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter is getting himself prepared to sign the family's new baby's birth certificate, as wife Linda Carter is keen for him to be declared the baby's legal dad as soon as possible.

Rainie Highway, meanwhile is still stewing, convinced that Max Branning is the father's baby not Mick.

Linda's daughter Nancy Carter heads out for a stroll and she's stunned to find flyers pasted up all over the Square saying that Max is Linda's babyfather!

Is Rainie responsible and what does she think she will achieve?

After the incident with the flyers, Mick is determined to do all he can to help his wife and he takes matters into his own hands....

Rocky Cant is determined to teach Ethan a lesson! (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cant listens in on his daughter Sonia Fowler's conversation with new bloke Ethan as they discuss their date. A flirty Sonia tells Ethan that he has potential!

Meanwhile, Whitney Dean turns up and Rocky shows her the poster for the upcoming gig, but he's disappointed when she says she can't do it. Sonia is surprised that Whitney has binned off the gig and tries to find out why.

After her chat with Sonia, Whitney decides to do the gig after all and she's a big hit!

Rocky's chuffed for Whitney when she gets through to the final. But things are about to take a bad turn, when Rocky spots Ethan at the bar kissing a woman, who most definitely isn't Sonia!

Furious with Ethan for cheating on Sonia he confronts him and throws a punch! A stunned Ethan looks on as Rocky is hauled outside by security.

Jean Slater has a touching reunion with Stacey Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater heads to the prison to visit her daughter Stacey Slater. She has some news for her and also reveals that she's being charged over the drugs den in her garage! What will Stacey say?

Meanwhile, harsh decision by Ruby Fowler leaves Martin Fowler in a bit of a predicament.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.