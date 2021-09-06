'EastEnders' spoilers: Martin Fowler visits Stacey Slater!

Martin Fowler needs advice from his ex Stacey Slater in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Martin Fowler is furious that his wife Ruby Fowler seems to have got mixed up with grassing on Jean Slater to the police over the weed growing in her garage. At his wits' end, Martin decides to visit his ex Stacey Slater in prison.

When he's shown in to see Stacey, he confesses that things are in a big mess and he admits that Ruby's been causing trouble for the family.

Stacey is steaming mad when she hears his news and she tells Martin that unless he sorts his wife out, she'll kill her!

Meanwhile, Jean is with her solicitor, who is trying to get her to admit who put her in touch with the drug dealer or risk going down for supplying drugs. Although Jean at first refuses to say anything, eventually she decides to open up, saying she will tell the police who got her involved...

Tiffany Butcher-Baker stares down Dotty Cotton. (Image credit: BBC)

Tiffany Butcher-Baker is finding it tough living under the same roof as Dotty Cotton, seeing as Dotty had a sneaky hook up with her husband Keegan Butcher-Baker! When she finds her former friend wearing one of her tops, she is fuming!

TIffany approaches her aunt Sonia Fowler and tells her that it's either her or Dotty - she can't live in the same house with her any longer. In a bid to help Tiff let out some of her frustrations, Sonia suggests they do a boxercise class at the gym.

As they get ready for the class, Dotty comes into the gym and Tiff is NOT happy! The girls have a face off and when instructor Nancy Carter tells the class to get into pairs, Tiff heads straight over to Dotty. Game on!

Sonia Fowler catches the eye of someone at the gym. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, when Sonia and Tiff go to the boxercise class, Tiff points out to Sonia tha one of the other gym members, Ethan, is giving her the eye!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00 pm.