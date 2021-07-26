'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Keegan Baker CHEAT on Tiffany?

Is Keegan Baker about to get too close for comfort with Dotty on EastEnders?

Keegan Baker (played by Zack Morris) is not a happy camper after discovering his wife Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) secretly provided Keegan's pregnant sister Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) with dodgy diet pills on EastEnders (BBC 1, 7.35pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



An ambulance had to be called after Bernie became faint and collapsed.



A furious Keegan confronts Tiffany about the diet pills and his discovery that she has blown more cash on further cosmetic work.



Tiffany feels terrible, especially as her latest facial fillers have left her with an infection.



Meanwhile, angry Keegan needs to left off some steam, so when he goes to collect his wages from Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) at the club, she offers him a drink.



With both Keegan and Dotty in a mixed-up emotional state, things begin to heat up between the friends.

(Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is worried that his ex Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) hasn't got a lot of time for their daughter Lexi at the moment.

Lola is still stressed out awaiting further news about her boyfriend Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) who is under observation in a mental health unit for his schizophrenia.



Lola ignores advice from both Ben and Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) to steer clear of Isaac. But when Lola visits the hospital again, will Isaac agree to see her this time?

(Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, there is a mystery to be solved at the Vic.

Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) beloved Bonsai tree is dead and the pub landlady reckons she knows who killed it... but whodunit?

(Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Rocky (Brian Conley) has heard Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) singing and reckons she could be the next big thing.



Rocky even goes so far as arranging a meeting between Whitney and a music promoter friend, Jen Glover (Guest star Kate Robbins).



But will Whitney go for it?

(Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

There's an unexpected surprise in store for Dotty when Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) reveals his true feelings for her.



But does Dotty feel the same way?

(Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

EastEnders continues on Friday at 8:35pm on BBC One