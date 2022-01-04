'EastEnders' spoilers: Rainie Highway makes a confession to Mick Carter

Rainie Highway makes her feelings known to Mick Carter.

Rainie Highway opens up to Mick Carter in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rainie Highway is shocked after Mick Carter's collapse from a panic attack, as he's in a bad way following his split from wife Linda Carter.

Rainie helps him recover and after he is back on an even keel she opens up to him about her heartache over losing little Abi Branning, who was kidnapped and taken abroad by her granddad Max Branning.

When Rainie and Mick walk back down into the Vic bar, Stuart Highway watches them suspiciously. Does he think there's more to the two of them having a cosy chat than they're revealing?

Ben Mitchell is forced to admit a harsh truth to his family. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Beale is stunned when Callum Highway reveals that he's seriously worried about Ben Mitchell, as he's in a dark place following the homophobic attack.

Kathy is concerned and she approaches Ben's dad Phil Mitchell and tells him they need to talk.

Back at home, Ben walks in to find Kathy, Callum and Phil all waiting for him. It seems they've staged an intervention!

Ben finally admits that he's tired of fighting all the time and he's terrified for his safety as a gay man.

What could this mean?

Phil Mitchell's day with Kat Slater is about to be ruined... (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell seriously winds up Lola Pearce when he confronts her boyfriend Isaac Baptiste as he's taking Phil's granddaughter Lexi Pearce back home. Phil has a go at Isaac for being a grass and tells him to stay away from their family.

After Lola finds out, she's left fuming and she storms in to talk to Phil. It ruins a nice moment for Phil and girlfriend Kat Slater, who he's just presented with a beautiful birthday gift!



EastEnders continues next week on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.