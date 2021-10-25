'EastEnders' spoilers: Rocky Cant fears Sonia knows the truth!

EastEnders spoilers — Rocky Cant worries his deception has finally been uncovered.

Rocky Cant is horrified when Sonia Fowler overhears him talking to Dotty Cotton in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rocky Cant is doing his best to get Dotty Cotton the money she's after following her threats about telling Sonia Fowler that he's been lying about being her dad.

After his previous pitch to Peter Beale about getting vegan products on the Walford East menu failed to hit the mark, it seems like he's about to get a second chance.

Following Bailey Baker's petition outside Walford East about going meat free, Peter has had a change of heart and he talks to Rocky about his meat-free business.

Rocky tells Dotty that he's got Peter to sign over £3k to him. Although she's pleased he's got the cash, she warns him she'll need more than that if she's going to help her drug addict mum Sandy Gibson get help.

Just as Rocky and Dotty are talking about the money, Sonia Fowler walks in... What has she heard?

Frankie Lewis and Nancy Carter horrified Mick Carter with their public scrap! (Image credit: BBC)

Mick Carter is gobsmacked after returning to Albert Square only to find daughters Nancy Carter and Frankie Lewis going at each other in front of the Queen Vic customers! He turns on the both of them and demands to know what's going on.

When he notices Janine Butcher laughing at the girls' antics, he has no clue who she is. Will she explain her ties to Walford?

Later, Mick shares a moment with Frankie after she apologises for everything. Nancy tries to hide her bitterness as she watches them together

Vi Highway was horrified when she discovered something missing. (Image credit: BBC)

Vi Highway is desperate to get the antique children's book back that Billy Mitchell sold to Kim Fox. She approaches Kim, asking if she'll hand it over, as it was sold to Billy by her son Johnno Highway without her permission.

Kim, however, has decided that it's finders keepers and she refuses to return it to a dispirited Vi! When Patrick Trueman takes a look inside the book he discovers a VERY interesting photograph.

Could it explain why Vi was so keen on getting it back safely in her possession?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:30 pm.