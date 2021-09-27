'EastEnders' spoilers: Dotty Cotton secret revealed?

Dotty Cotton worries Sandy Gibson will reveal the truth about Rocky Cant in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dotty Cotton is alarmed after the appearance of her drug addict mum Sandy Gibson at the club launch. She tells Sandy that she'll talk to her later.

Rocky Cant, however, is horrified by Sandy's appearance, worried that she'll let the cat out of the bag about his real relation to Dotty...

Bernie Taylor asks Rainie Highway to prove she's clean. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Bernie Taylor and Keegan Butcher Baker are still concerned that former drug addict Rainie Highway might be using again, as Bernie is a surrogate for Rainie's baby. When they ask her to do a drug test she goes into a panic, saying that she took a sleeping tablet the night before.

Rainie finds Sandy, who is in a rough state, and Bernie watches them from a distance, suspicious of what Rainie is up to. Is a drug deal going down?

Bernie tells her mum Karen Taylor that she's worried Rainie may be back on the drugs. To add to her woes, it looks like she's about to lose the back up of her brother when Keegan says he's leaving the Square to stay with their elder brother Keanu Taylor for a while.

There's a limit to Honey Mitchell's good nature! (Image credit: BBC)

Honey Mitchell has had enough of Suki Panesar bullying her after her failed attempt to kiss her. She threatens Suki, saying she'll tell everyone about the kiss, as well as what she told her about the real circumstances behind her late son Jags Panesar's imprisonment.

After playing Suki at her own game, it seems Honey has come out on top when she tells her ex Billy Mitchell that she will be taking their daughter Janet Mitchell to Miami after all.

Honey's boyfriend Jay Mitchell tells Billy he can move back in with him while Honey and Janet are away.

Also, Bobby Beale has an idea about how to help out a struggling Martin Fowler.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00 pm.