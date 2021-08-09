'EastEnders' spoilers: Suki Panesar makes a shock confession to Honey!

Suki Panesar tells Honey Mitchell her darkest secret in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm — see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar is still feeling low after having to clear out son Jags Panesar's belongings and having to deal with the fall out from her kids Ash Panesar and Kheerat Panesar for throwing it all away.

Honey Mitchell feels bad that she didn't help a fragile Suki, as she'd promised. With her Pride of Walford awards dinner coming up, she invites Suki as her plus one.

After Ash and her brother Vinny Panesar hear from their dad, who is in prison, they are shocked by some surprise news and pass it on to Kheerat. Realising that it's down to his mum, Kheerat has a go at her.

Reaching her limit of both her grief and her guilt, Suki tells Honey that she has a secret...

She confesses that Jags is dead because of her, explaining she set up Jags for Vinny's crime, so he never should have been in prison in the first place. Honey is stunned!

Lola Pearce clashes with Sheree Trueman over Isaac Baptiste. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce is touched when her daughter Lexi Pearce and her friend Bailey Baker make a lovely card for her boyfriend, Isaac Baptiste. But when she shows the card to Isaac's mum Sheree, she makes it quite plain that she is less than impressed!

Later, Lexi and Bailey ask Sheree if they can visit Isaac in the mental health unit but she flat out refuses, leaving the two young girls disappointed.

Tommy Moon is hoping for football stardom! (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater is concerned that the football trial will put too much pressure on her son Tommy Moon, and she shares her concerns with Jay Mitchell.

Now that the trial is done, Kat is hoping that everything went well. When Kim Fox turns up and reveals that Tommy has put up a video of the goal he took online, it doesn't make her feel any better. Will Tommy be left disappointed?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:05 pm.