EastEnders spoilers: Romance for Penny Branning and Harry Mitchell!

Sparks fly between Penny Branning and Harry Mitchell in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

It's chaos in the Mitchell family. While Stevie Mitchell has been in hospital after being attacked by his grandson Will Mitchell, he's oblivious to the fact that his son Teddy and grandsons Harry and Barney Mitchell are looking for him back in the Square.

As charming Harry investigates Walford, he flirts with Penny and their chemistry sizzles as they get to know each other. Feisty Penny has been flirting up a storm with the residents ever since she arrived, so has she finally found the man of her dreams?

Avani Nandra-Hart gives Barney Mitchell the lowdown on Walford. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, Harry's younger brother Barney meets Avani Nandra-Hart, who gives him the gossip on life in Walford. Has newcomer Barney already made a new friend?

In the hospital, Billy Mitchell tells his dad Stevie that he’s glad he’ll be OK after only suffering a concussion from the assault, but they are done as a family. Will lingers behind and apologises to Stevie, but as he comforts the teen, he's dumbfounded when he sees Teddy.

Stevie Mitchell is stunned when his secret family arrive at the hospital. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Stevie sends Will away and lies to Teddy about where he's been and refuses to tell him who Will is. Determined to find out the truth, Teddy follows Will and Billy back to the Square.

Billy gets a text from concerned landlady Elaine Peacock telling him that Will is in the Vic with a man she doesn't recognise. The family rush to the pub and just as things are about to kick off, Stevie announces that Teddy is Billy's brother.

Phil Mitchell invites Callum Highway and Jay Brown to watch the football with him. However their quality family time is interrupted when Kyle's father Kevin arrives and accuses Phil of terrorising his child.

Will Phil manage to get out of this sticky situation?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Friday at 7:30 pm.