EastEnders spoilers: Suspicious Anna traps Cindy's attacker?
Airs Thursday 23 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Things are getting tense between the members of the Knight family on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After Elaine Peacock (played by Harriet Thorpe) and her husband, George (Colin Salmon), made a SHOCK discovery earlier in the week on the BBC soap, they've been pointing the finger of suspicion at each other.
Are George's daughters, Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry), also involved in the drama at the Vic?
Could this have anything to do with the Christmas Day attack on Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins)?
Anna and Gina's relationship with both George and Elaine is put to the test and things get tense...
But there's more drama and suspicion to come when Anna accidentally overhears a clandestine conversation between her sister and garage mechanic, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), over at the Arches...
Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) remains worried about Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).
Nigel recently confided in Yolande that he has been diagnosed with dementia.
It was the reason he returned to Walford for the first time in over 20 years before Christmas, in order to be reminded of his past.
EastEnders is working with Dementia UK on the storyline.
Yolande invites Nigel to join her at church.
But he remains more concerned about his long-time friend, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), than his own health problems...
Why does Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) sit down with Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher)?
Ruby clashed with the Council man during a meeting at the Community Centre over plans to try and save Bridge Street Market.
Ruby realises she has messed things up for her market trader ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye).
Now she is determined to put things right.
But the question is, will Martin approve of her risky plan?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.