EastEnders spoilers: Suspicious Anna traps Cindy's attacker?

Anna overhears a suspicious conversation between her sister Gina and mechanic Harry on EastEnders...

Things are getting tense between the members of the Knight family on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After Elaine Peacock (played by Harriet Thorpe) and her husband, George (Colin Salmon), made a SHOCK discovery earlier in the week on the BBC soap, they've been pointing the finger of suspicion at each other.

Are George's daughters, Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry), also involved in the drama at the Vic?



Could this have anything to do with the Christmas Day attack on Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins)?

Anna and Gina's relationship with both George and Elaine is put to the test and things get tense...

But there's more drama and suspicion to come when Anna accidentally overhears a clandestine conversation between her sister and garage mechanic, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), over at the Arches...

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) remains worried about Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).



Nigel recently confided in Yolande that he has been diagnosed with dementia.



It was the reason he returned to Walford for the first time in over 20 years before Christmas, in order to be reminded of his past.



EastEnders is working with Dementia UK on the storyline.

Yolande invites Nigel to join her at church.

But he remains more concerned about his long-time friend, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), than his own health problems...

Why does Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) sit down with Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher)?

Ruby clashed with the Council man during a meeting at the Community Centre over plans to try and save Bridge Street Market.



Ruby realises she has messed things up for her market trader ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye).



Now she is determined to put things right.



But the question is, will Martin approve of her risky plan?

