'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Billy Mitchell strike it RICH?

Billy Mitchell has been totally down on his luck lately on EastEnders.

Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) has discovered Billy is homeless and has been sleeping in the portacabin at the car lot.



But on tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Kat has a plan to help Billy get back on his feet.



Kat explains to Jay Mitchell (Jamie Borthwick) that she as acquired a rare vinyl album worth loads of money.



With Jay's help, the album is secretly planted on Billy's market stall.



Billy can't believe his luck when the album is found and he discovers he can auction it online for BIG money!



But is a disaster about to strike when Billy's daughter Janet gets her hands on the rare record?

Will Kat's plan to help Billy be ruined when Janet discovers the rare record on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

After her break-up with short-lived boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar), Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) is determined to get out of Walford for a while.



She announces to the Carter family that she is going on holiday with some girls she met.



But, before she goes, Nancy decides to get over her break-up with a boozy session at The Prince Albert.



Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) is alarmed when she finds Nancy drunk at the bar. But before Frankie can do much about the situation, a squabble breaks out between Nancy and another girl... and a fight breaks out!

Frankie is worried about sister Nancy when she drowns her sorrows at The Prince Albert. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Nancy clashes with a mouthy party girl and it all kicks off on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and her fella Rocky (Brian Conley) decide to get to know Harvey Monroe (played by one-time London's Burning star Ross Boatman) better.



Rocky invites Harvey around for dinner at the Beale house.



But the evening takes an awkward turn when Harvey asks questions about the dearly departed Lucy Beale.



Will Harvey discover the terrible truth about his daughter Dana's (Barbara Smith) boyfriend Bobby Beale's (Clay Milner Russell) KILLER past?

Rocky invites Harvey to dinner at the Beale house on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) is still struggling with her body image issues and keeps checking her face in the mirror.



Are Tiffany's troubles with her husband Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) just making her paranoia worse?

Tiffany remains obsessed with her body image on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

EastEnders continues on Tuesday at 7:35pm on BBC One