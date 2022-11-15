EastEnders spoilers: Will Linda Carter help devastated Janine?

Linda Carter goes to an injured Janine Butcher's aid in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter is still feeling rattled by Janine Butcher's gloating over the baby she's having with Linda's ex Mick Carter. Sharon Watts realises that Linda is hurting and she encourages Mick to be a bit more sensitive.

While Mick gets stuck into World Cup preparations at the Queen Vic, Janine is in severe trouble. After falling down the stairs at the tube station an ambulance is called and she's loaded into the vehicle to be rushed to hospital.

Walking past the tube station on the way to see her Community Payback Officer, Murray, Linda is stunned to see Janine on the stretcher and she immediately tries to call Mick to tell him what's happening to Janine. But with World Cup chaos at the Vic, Mick has misplaced his phone!

Not wanting Janine to be alone as she heads to hospital, Linda puts aside their feud to go with her. It means missing out on meeting up with Murray, putting her in potential trouble.

After Murray turns up looking for Linda, Mick's mum Shirley Carter goes on the hunt for his phone. When she finally finds it and hands it over, Mick is horrified to listen to Linda's message and find out that Janine's been rushed to hospital...

Ben Mitchell encourages Lola Pearce to tell Lexi Pearce the truth about her cancer. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce is staying firm on her decision not to tell daughter Lexi Pearce that her condition is more serious than she's letting on.

Lexi's dad Ben Mitchell is worried that Lola needs to tell Lexi the truth about her brain tumour, as it it will only impact Lexi even more seriously when she eventually finds out.

Lola's Boyfriend Jay Brown and granddad Billy Mitchell also attempt to gently encourage Lola to confess to Lexi she has cancer but she storms off. An exasperated Ben insists that Lexi will guess if she doesn't tell her soon.



Rocky Cotton wants to make things up to Kathy Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton is a man on a mission wanting to sort out his mate Harvey Monroe. He's worried that he's got himself into something dodgy after Harvey revealed he's been chatting to a woman online.

Rocky's other half Kathy Beale is not impressed that he's been letting her do all the work at the cafe, which has been buzzing with customers all day.

Realising he's in the doghouse, Rocky heads over to the chippy and asks Freddie Slater to help him deep fry some cupcakes in a bid to add a twist and get Kathy a few more sales!

The plan, however, backfires and when Bobby Beale gives Rocky a few tips about his grandma, Rocky gets another idea...

What is he about to do now?



Also, Stacey Slater is worried about Suki Panesar after a tense encounter with her and her hubby Nish Panesar.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.