Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle discovers Tom's UPSETTING secret

Belle Dingle doesn't know why Tom's keeping secrets from her.

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle has learned her boyfriend's sad news (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle Dingle's been wondering what's bothering Tom. Her boyfriend has been really subdued and she's just not known why.

She's utterly thrown when she finds out that his mum has died. Why hasn't the vet felt he could tell her?

When Tom learns Belle knows about his loss he puts on a front, leaving her concerned.

Why hasn't Tom confided his upset in Belle? Is there a reason he is hiding something?

Elsewhere lady-loving David Metcalfe goes on a date, and Amy gets a shock, but what has got her feathers ruffled?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.