Emmerdale spoilers: Billy's in BIG trouble but can Mack help?

Mack is shocked to find a bloodied and bruised Billy on his doorstep

Emmerdale's Billy is in big trouble in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). But when he turns up on Mack's doorstep, bloodied and bruised, can his friend talk sense into the stubborn dad?

Mack tries to clean Billy's wounds (Image credit: BBC)

Mack's got a lead on a car for Billy to buy and though Billy's pleased, Dawn reminds him not to be late to the hospital - they're bringing Evan home today.

But later, Gabby spots an anxious Dawn waiting for Billy - who's not turned up - and offers to take her to the hospital instead.

Meanwhile, Billy turns up on Mackenzie's doorstep, bloodied and bruised. Mack's shocked to see his pal in such a state. And he's even more worried when Billy refuses to go to the hospital.

Billy refuses to go to hospital (Image credit: ITV)

Agreeing to help, Mack cleans Billy's wounds and listens as Billy admits he was injured while fighting in an unlicensed boxing match - that's where he's been getting his money.

Billy tells Mack he's only doing it to support his family. Mack gets paramedic to come and stitch Billy's wounds, but will he keep his secret?

Lydia and Amelia are each convinced they're right about Tom (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Amelia is feeling bad about having upset Sam and Lydia, so she gives them a photo of Esther to pass on to Samson.

Lydia and Sam are hopeful that their relationship with Amelia seems to be on the mend.

But Amelia is determined to make Lydia come round to her way of thinking. She tries to convince her that she's misjudged Tom, but Lydia's - obviously - not budging. Can Lydia change Amelia's mind?

Laurel and Arthur have been arguing (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, just as Laurel and Arthur seem to have turned a corner - could Laurel undo her good work?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.