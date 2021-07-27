'Emmerdale' spoilers: Cain Dingle gets an invite he can't refuse

Cain Dingle tells granddaughter Sarah he's up for some fun with her at the HOP.

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is wound round Sarah's little finger in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings)!

When Cain Dingle's granddaughter Sarah asks him to join her at the HOP for some fun the gruff mechanic just can't refuse.

Sarah Sugden has her granddad, Cain Dingle, wrapped round her little finger. (Image credit: ITV)

But how will Cain handle being in the company of his mum Faith, his enemy No. 1, who's organised the event for Sarah?

Cain has made it clear to Faith that he's not going to forgive her wrongs nor their past.

Even the recent news that Faith's cancer might have returned did nothing to soften Cain's zero-tolerance policy. While his sister Chas started to panic about their mum, Cain sat firmly on the fence and informed Faith he'd only react once the test results were back.

When Faith learns her estranged son Cain is coming along to the HOP, she makes a decision about what she's going to say… But is Faith about to make a major mistake in judgement where tricky Cain is concerned?

Bernice is horrified to learn her pregnant daughter Gabby has been rushed to hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

Gabby's in hospital having been gripped by terrible tummy pains. When news reaches her mum Bernice, she rushes over.

Though Gabby plays down the news that Jamie, her baby daddy has left town, she tells her mum she needs her.

Can Bernice prove she can be a good mum when she's needed or will stepmum Laurel remain Gabby's mainstay?

Ryan sets Mack a challenge. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Ryan sets Mack a challenge, and Ethan's goes on a date.

Single lawyer Ethan goes on a date (Image credit: ITV)

