'Emmerdale' spoilers: Cain Dingle's actions RUIN EVERYTHING for his sister Chas

Cain Dingle is going to regret what he's done to upset Chas.

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle has stuffed up big time in the second of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Cain Dingle has stuck his oar into his sister Chas' business one time too many and he's about to come unstuck.

As Chas prepares to sign on the dotted line and sell her burned-out pub to Al, whose boss Gavin plans to turn the pub into flats, she has no idea it's all about to go horribly wrong thanks to Cain.

Al reels in horror as Gavin gets in touch and tells him that following his run-in with Chas' brother Cain he no longer wants the pub and instead wants all his money back!

Knowing what Gavin and his heavies are capable of, Al's horrified when his boss threatens to hurt his family if he doesn't come up with the goods.

Before long, the news of the ruined deal reaches Chas who is livid with her brother Cain for ruining her chance at getting some money for the pub which is a burned-out wreck.

What will Chas do?

At the HOP, Charity runs into Vanessa who's there with her son Johnny.

The Dingle is thrilled to see Johnny who she adopted when she and Vanessa were engaged. Johnny's desperate to have a playdate with Charity's son Moses but so far Vanessa's refused.

Can Charity get her ex to agree to let the boys spend time together or is it still too soon to try to be friends?

At Home Farm, Kim Tate digs deep and shows her vulnerable side to Will as she explains why she got so het up about finding him with Bernice.

