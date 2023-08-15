Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle makes Mack and Chloe an UNLIKELY offer

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle offers the cheaters an olive branch in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Mack and Chloe learn that the venue where they'd planned to hold Reuben's christening party has cancelled, you could call it karma.

Seeing as the pair slept with each other behind Charity's back – with neither coming clean about their one-night stand when the Woolie landlady married Mack nor when Chloe went on to give birth to his love child – Charity is well within her rights to feel bitter.

Her marriage is over, Mack has moved in with Chloe and their son and the Dingle is having to serve them drinks in the pub, to boot!

Chloe and Mack discuss alternative christening arrangements as their party venue falls through. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity happens to be in earshot when the christening venue falls through and instead of revelling in Chloe and Mack's upset, she actually offers a solution and offers up the Woolie!

Though Charity's being genuine, Chloe doesn't know what to say and instead laughs off the idea.

At the Dingles' homestead, Lydia's given a lift home by Craig, who, judging by his flashy motor, has a bob or two.

Lydia's given a lift home by her old friend Craig who's clearly wealthy. (Image credit: ITV)

Samson's dead impressed and grills his step mum about Craig while Lydia's husband Sam is left feeling awful.

Samson's dead impressed but Lydia's husband Sam feels inferior. (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Smithy Rhona feels the pinch as she tries to broker peace between Marlon and his best mate Paddy, and props her mum whose recent brush with her ex Faye has left her crushed. But is Rhona coping… or cracking?

Charles simmers when Victor's probation officer calls in and seems to be taken in by his dad's every word.

Charles fumes when Victor's probation officer is taken in by his dad's charm. (Image credit: ITV )

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.