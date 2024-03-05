Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle has life-saving surgery
Airs Thursday 14th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle has a life-saving operation in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
After receiving the devastating news that she has triple-negative breast cancer, Chas made the brave decision to have a double mastectomy in a bid to save her life.
At the hospital, Chas puts on a brave face in front of her son Aaron Dingle as she's taken into surgery. Once alone, she's consumed with nerves, while Aaron and Cain Dingle are anxiously waiting for news on Chas. Although the pair don't show it, the uncle and nephew are thankful for each other's company.
Nicola King sobs as she struggles to imagine her daughter Angel's anguish after being sentenced to eight months in a secure children’s home for crashing the car that killed Heath Hope.
Meanwhile, Bob Hope is emotional as he reads Angel's letter. Later that evening, Nicola tries to keep it together when she receives a distressing call from Angel.
A devastated Nicola breaks down at her helplessness and heads over to the B&B to apologise to Bob. After being at loggerheads for months, the pair thaw towards each other as they confide in their shared grief.
Could this be the moment the families put an end to their feud?
Mary Goskirk shows her daughter Rhona pictures of baby Ivy that Gus has posted on social media and Rhona breaks down as she gazes at the photos.
Elsewhere, Charity Dingle and Kerry Wyatt make an unlikely team when Kerry helps out at The Woolpack amid Charity's battle with PTSD.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1 see our TV Guide for full listings.
