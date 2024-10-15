Emmerdale spoilers: Fragile Belle Dingle does the unthinkable

Belle Dingle flips when she receives an anonymous bunch of flowers as she's convinced they're from Tom.

At Wishing Well, Sam and Lydia are becoming increasingly concerned about Belle's mental health.

Already under a ton of pressure given what's going on with Tom, Zak's death has been a knock Belle can barely take. If ever she needed her beloved dad, it's now.

When a bunch of anonymous flowers arrive for her, Belle totally loses it.

Convinced that the condolence bouquet is from Tom, Belle is furious.

She reckons it's a power move from Tom – who's staunchly denying having abused her during their marriage – and she just can't calm down.

To Sam and Lydia's horror, distraught Belle's unstoppable as she decides to confront her ex…

Furious Belle decides she's going to confront Tom leaving Sam and Lydia powerless to stop her. (Image credit: ITV)

How will Tom react?

Will he take the opportunity to have another go at telling Belle, who has schizophrenia, that she's imagining everything?

Elsewhere, Caleb's desperate for Jimmy to sign the paperwork for the haulage yard.

Will he get what he wants from Jimmy?

Caleb puts pressure on Jimmy to sign the paperwork so he can take over the haulage yard. (Image credit: ITV)

As Caleb tries to push on with his grand plan, his conscience is pushed to the limit…

