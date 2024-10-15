Emmerdale spoilers: Fragile Belle Dingle does the unthinkable
Airs Tuesday 22nd October 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
A bunch of flowers sends Emmerdale's Belle Dingle into a rage in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Wishing Well, Sam and Lydia are becoming increasingly concerned about Belle's mental health.
Already under a ton of pressure given what's going on with Tom, Zak's death has been a knock Belle can barely take. If ever she needed her beloved dad, it's now.
When a bunch of anonymous flowers arrive for her, Belle totally loses it.
Convinced that the condolence bouquet is from Tom, Belle is furious.
She reckons it's a power move from Tom – who's staunchly denying having abused her during their marriage – and she just can't calm down.
To Sam and Lydia's horror, distraught Belle's unstoppable as she decides to confront her ex…
How will Tom react?
Will he take the opportunity to have another go at telling Belle, who has schizophrenia, that she's imagining everything?
Elsewhere, Caleb's desperate for Jimmy to sign the paperwork for the haulage yard.
Will he get what he wants from Jimmy?
As Caleb tries to push on with his grand plan, his conscience is pushed to the limit…
Emmerdale is on Monday to Thursday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!